Earl Orcherton



Salem - Earl Orcherton, 92, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon following a brief illness.



He leaves his wife of 44 years, Joy Aunspaugh Orcherton; his daughters Carol Condit and Kathy Diaz, and son Dan Aunspaugh; his siblings Neil Orcherton, Don Orcherton and Donna Zurch; five grand-children, eight great-grandchildren, and many close friends.



Earl was born in Alberta, Canada on January 25, 1927, the son of Frederick and Matilda Orcherton. Earl lived in Canada until relocating to Salem, Oregon in 1956 where he met and married Mary Comstock. Sadly, Mary died shortly after the birth of their daughter Carol. Earl raised Carol with the help of extended family as a single parent for 15 years until meeting Joy Aunspaugh. Earl and Joy married in 1975. Earl worked as a printer for the Statesman-Journal newspaper for over 30 years until his retirement in 1989.



Earl had a very strong Christian faith. He was a member of West Salem Baptist church for over 44 years where he was very active in leadership. Earl loved the Lord and was an inspiration to others and well respected for his wise counsel.



Earl had a passion for music, crossword puzzles, reading, his rose garden, and of course his long time love, Joy. In the evenings you would find them watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. And yes, he always solved the puzzle. His kindness and love of others is his legacy. We will miss Earl's quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit. Earl prayed daily for his family and those he loved.



Earl is preceded in death by his father and mother, brother Roy, and beloved granddaughter Kristin Duell.



His Celebration of Life service will be held at West Salem Baptist Church, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. You are invited to join the family immediately after the service for refreshments.



Earl requested donations be made to West Salem Baptist Church.