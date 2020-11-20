Edgar Arthur Kupillas



Edgar Arthur Kupillas, 89, passed away peacefully of natural causes in the care of his children on 6th September 2020.



Born 27th July 1931 in Brooklyn New York, Edgar was the only child of Arthur and Elli Kupillas, first generation German immigrants. The family moved to White Plains where they lived for several years and then Greenwich, Connecticut.



Directly after graduating from Greenwich High School in 1949, Edgar rode his Harley Davidson across the country to Northern Idaho to work for the Forest Service, which he did for a number of summers while studying at the School of Forestry at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York; graduating in 1953.



After commencement, as the Korean War escalated, Edgar enlisted in the Marines. He attended boot camp at Quantico and later trained at Camp Lejeune, ultimately ascending to the role of Company Commander in the Marine Corps Engineers. He married his sweetheart Sally the following year.



When the Korean War treaty was signed and it was clear he would not be deployed overseas, Edgar took a job across the country in Medford, Oregon working initially for the Bureau of Land Management and then Elk Lumber Company. Edgar and Sally started their family in 1956 with the birth of their first son, Steven followed by Greg and Karin in 1959 and 1963. The family moved to Salem in 1967.



In the next chapter of his life, following his separation from Sally, he adopted children Joe and Liz when he married Sue in 1976. Edgar's work took the family back to Southern Oregon where they settled in Eagle Point. Several years later, he retired his corporate career and began consulting on forestry projects and became politically active on policies regarding forest management.



Following his retirement from consulting, he moved to a new ranch near Butte Falls, Oregon, where he enjoyed spending time with fellow ranchers and from where he took occasional camping trips with his partner Lu Anthony. In 2017 he moved to Northern Oregon to spend his remaining years with his children.



Edgar's parents instilled in him a love of history, nature and the outdoors that he carried throughout his life. He loved to share his passion for the outdoors with his friends and family, especially his children. In 2010, at 79 he shot an Antelope on his final hunt with son Steve. He shared his ultimate ski trip with son Greg in 2010. And as recently as the month before his passing he enjoyed his final fishing trip with sons, Greg and Joe.



He will be remembered by many for the experiences they shared and the way that he touched their lives. For his children and grandchildren he'll be remembered as a great role model, a father who was present and always wanted to share his time, stories and adventures with them. Both daughters Karin and Liz have fond memories of countless journeys on horseback. He was the kind of dad who would come home from work and saddle up the horses to go out for a ride.



For those who knew him, Edgar was someone who led by example, modeling responsibility and commitment. When he said he would do something, you could count on it. He was resourceful, tenacious and an excellent problem solver. He was fastidious and kept lessons from his German parents and the Marines throughout his life. You could bounce a quarter off of his military made bed, he expected three-squares a day and he could always fit into his Marine uniform. He told a great story, he laughed easily and he loved his family and friends deeply.



Edgar Arthur Kupillas will be remembered lovingly by his friends and family including his children: Steve (Sue), Greg (Malia), Karin (Dave), Joe (Sabina) and Liz as well as his grandchildren; Olga, Jesse, Janet(Ed), Zoey, Keaton, Nick, Everett and Ellie.



A celebration of life and Veteran Memorial service will be held on July 27th, 2021 in Eagle Point, Oregon. Please contact any of his children for more information. Donations in Edgar's name can be made to The Leadership Institute or to the Oregon Logging Conference Repair and Recovery Fund, supporting those affected by the recent fires in Oregon.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store