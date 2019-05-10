Edgar Scott Hunter



Palm Desert - Born in Fresno, CA, October 11, 1927. Ed graduated from Corvallis High School (OR) lettering in track, basketball, football, and baseball then immediately enlisted in the Navy to join the WWII effort. He married Bettymae King in 1951. They had 3 daughters, Karen, Kathy and Kimberly. Bettymae passed away in 2002 after 51 years of marriage. Ed made the Oregon State Highway Department (ODOT) his Civil Engineering career for 40 years. He retired in 1987 as the Deputy State Highway Engineer.



Throughout his life Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing and water skiing with his family and High School friends. Ed was an avid single digit golfer, in-the-day, and hung up his golf shoes at 89 years young. Ed enjoyed snowbirding in Palm Desert where he passed peacefully surrounded by his family, April 26, 2019. He was buried at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Salem OR.



Ed is survived by his 3 daughters, 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ed had a successful, yet simple, life filled with love of family. Now, he is in heaven with the love of his life, Bettymae.