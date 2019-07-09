Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Edian Pilakowski Wold


1935 - 2019
Edian Pilakowski Wold Obituary
Edian Pilakowski Wold

Salem - Edian was born in Nebraska to Stephen and Valentine Pilakowski. She grew up in the St. Johns neighborhood of Portland and graduated from Roosevelt High School, where she was on the Rhododendron Princess Court. Edian worked at Pacific Bell right after high school and then for Kneisel Travel Agency. Edian then lived and worked outside of Oregon for a time. A highlight of this period was her work in Washington, DC, on Richard Nixon's campaign. After returning to Oregon, Edian had her longest career with the Salem-Keizer School District, where she was a school secretary at Sumpter Elementary from 1985 until her retirement in 2006. In her retirement years she loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. Not every grandmother is blessed with first twins and then triplets, born just 2 years apart! She also enjoyed reading, watching movies and a slower pace of life. Edian is survived by her daughter Stephanie Wold Christensen, her son-in-law Steve, her five grandchildren, Mason, Lucy, Calvin, Cooper and Lily, her sister-in-law Jean Pilakowski, her many Pilakowski nieces and nephews, and her Wold and Christensen relatives. Edian was preceded in death by her husband, Johan, her parents, her brothers, Dick and Paul Pilakowski, her sisters, Evelyn Vanick, Mary Ann Summers and Estelle George. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the Restlawn Funeral Home, 201 Oak Grove Rd, NW, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 9, 2019
