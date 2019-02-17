Edith Berlik Wolfe Mulkey



Salem - Edie was born in 1933 to Stanley F. Berlik and Pauline M. Berlik (Simonis). In 1952 she married Duane Wolfe. She made their home in West Salem, raising their three children. As a young mom, Edie served as a room mother, and as a Camp Fire and Club Scout Leader. Edie worked as a Bookkeeper and Administrative Assistant for several years and retired from Willamette University in 1987. In 1976, Edie married Edward Mulkey. The two enjoyed square dancing, fishing and were active members of the United States Power Squadron, teaching safe boating classes. Ed died in 2009. Over the past 9 years, Edie was a volunteer at Salem Hospital and served many meals as a waitress at the Salem Senior Center. In 2013, on a trip to Roth's IGA to pick up a bottle of wine, she met Don Oglevie. Edie and Don shared a love of family; enjoyed adventures with their dog, Bridget; and spent many happy hours together gardening and socializing with their many friends.



Edie is survived by her partner Don Oglevie, children Jerri Wolfe of Corvallis, Thomas Wolfe of Bend, JoAnn Wolfe of Portland, their spouses and 4 beloved grandchildren. Creating memories and spending time together with family and friends were top priorities for Edie. A highlight for her was her 80th birthday when all her children and grandchildren gathered in London for a week to celebrate.



Edie cared deeply for the members of the Mulkey family, including 3 stepchildren, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She was appreciated and loved by all. Edie will be deeply missed by her family, her partner and many friends. She will be remembered for her smart, witty, open minded view of the world. She was a sweet and generous spirit who chose a positive outlook everyday.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 17th, 1:00 - 4:00 at the Towne Hall at Salemtowne, 2900 Oakcrest Dr. NW Salem. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Family Building Blocks a charity Edie actively supported, www.familybuildingblocks.org.