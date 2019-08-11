|
|
Editha Warren Rowell
Salem - Editha Warren Rowell was born June 24, 1929 to Daniel E. and Editha B. Warren in Rupert, Idaho. She passed away on July 27, 2019 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 90.
Editha Rowell grew up in Idaho. She and her parents lived in Burley, Payette and eventually moved to Moscow, Idaho where she graduated from Moscow High School. She excelled in her studies, 4-H, sewing and piano. Editha became Jobs Daughters Honored Queen. Editha gained a proficiency in golf playing with her grandparents. She played basketball and badminton. Editha entered the University of Idaho when she was just 16. She continued a long family history with the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. At the University of Idaho, Editha met her beloved husband Peter Paul Rowell. They married in 1947 when Peter graduated. Editha was just 18, but always stressed she had completed 2 years of college prior to marrying. Editha majored in Home Economics and completed her degree at University of Idaho. She excelled at cooking and sewing. She made all of her clothes, which were tailored following the Bishop Method of Clothing Construction, which she also taught. Editha's hand tailored wedding dress remains a family treasure. Peter and Editha eventually moved to St Louis, Missouri while Peter attended Medical School at Washington University.
While Peter was in medical school Editha worked as a home economist for Westinghouse and Sears, demonstrating home appliances throughout St. Louis. It was the time of the great Westinghouse Roaster.
After Peter's ophthalmology residency in Portland the young couple moved to Salem, Oregon in 1958 where Peter began his practice in as an eye surgeon. Together they raised three children. Editha was very involved in their lives, actively volunteering her time at school, girl scouts and sports.
As the children became more independent, Editha was able to pursue her love of golf. She mentioned many times that when she played golf, she felt totally free of all her responsibilities. She played golf in Oregon, California and Idaho. She was team captain at more than one club and won many tournaments. She was so proud when she won the Illahe Hills Country Club Championship. Editha was always willing to help anyone with their game, especially her grandchildren.
Peter and Editha were married 55 years. They were both completely devoted to raising their three children, Dick, David and Mary. After scattering across the country to pursue their education, all three children returned to Salem, spouses in tow, to begin their adult lives. Shortly thereafter, Peter and Editha were the proud grandparents of eight grandchildren.
Editha cherished her role as a grandmother. Her gift of time, her extraordinary patience, and unconditional love allowed her to develop a completely unique relationship with each of her eight grandchildren. She spent time one on one, and planned activities for all eight at once. Grandma time consisted of old-fashioned fun, including always making gingerbread houses at Christmas.
Throughout Editha's years in Salem she was very active in community service serving on many boards and committees. She hosted many teas, coffees and social gatherings in her home. She served many years on the Oregon Symphony in Salem board and was president of the board for 2 years. She was a life long member of the Assistance League of Salem. Editha continued membership in her sorority and was involved in Panhellenic in Salem and in Palm Desert, California. Her love of golf included volunteering her time with Illahe Hills Country Club and OWGA. Her hands were even on national television counting ballots one evening prior to the state of Oregon going completely to mail-in ballots. Her nails were lovely.
Editha was preceded in death by her husband Peter P. Rowell and son Richard W. Rowell. She is survived by her children, Richard's wife Marlie Rowell, David (Jody) Rowell and Mary (John) Hawkins, eight grandchildren Patrick and Kari Rowell, Peter, Christopher, Hannah and Madden Rowell, Paul and Laura Hawkins and two great grandchildren.
Editha supported many charities; University of Idaho, OHSU Casey Eye Institute, Salem Police Foundation, Marion Polk Food Share, Family Building Blocks and Salem Health Foundation. A private internment will be held when the family is able to gather in Salem. Communication can be sent via [email protected] The family would like to thank the staff at Bonaventure of Salem Memory Care for their kind care and loving support. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019