Edna Davidson
Woodburn - Edna "Teddy" Davidson
Woodburn, she passed away at her home on September 21, 2019.
Teddy went to the Lord to join her husband Jim and her daughter Sandra, her parents, Constance and Fred Manning and numerous siblings. Teddy the 7th of 14 children was born in Brooks, Oregon on June 9, 1925. She grew up on the family farm near Gervais. Teddy graduated from Salem Beauty College and joined her sister Freda at her Beauty Shop in Gervais. She met Jim, the love of her life, at the beauty shop where he had brought his mother in for her hair appointment. They were married November 7, 1946 and moved to their family farm in St. Louis. During her 57 years of marriage she was blessed with 12 children, 4 girls and 8 boys, 30 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren. She was an active member of the St. Louis Alter Society, Woodburn Senior Estate Golf Club, and West Woodburn Ladies Golf Club. She was West Woodburn Ladies Club Champion in 1999 and again in 2001. After retiring Teddy and Jim traveled extensively in their motor home playing golf and visiting friends and relatives along the way. After Jim's passing, 15 years ago, she was fortunate enough to travel to Europe twice to visit her son Kevin who was stationed in Germany. She's remembered for her cinnamon rolls, donuts and German pancakes. She loved spending time with her large family of 129, hosting both Thanksgiving and Christmas up until she reached 92 years old.
She is survived by children: Tom and Bille Davidson, Diane Baumgartner, Joe and Vera Davidson, Bruce and Tami Davidson, Philip Davidson, Charlie and Bev Davidson, Linda and Joe Baumgartner, Frank and Veronica Davidson, Bill and Becky Davidson, Kevin and Estella Davidson, Julie and Mike Clark, brother, Dennis Manning, sisters Donna Schott and Jean Lenhardt.
Celebration of life mass will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gervais. Rosary beginning at 9:30 am and mass at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Sacred Heart Grade School or St. Louis Parish.
The family wants to thank Teddy's caregivers that spent many hours caring and loving Teddy. Their tireless patience and tenderness allowed Teddy the comfort to stay at home her entire life. The family also wants to thank the nurses and employees of Brighton Hospice who provided excellent care to Teddy.
Sacred Heart - St Louis Parish - P.O Box 236, Gervais, OR 97026
Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - PO Box 215, Gervais, OR 97026 503-792-4541
Donations can be made at www.shstl.org
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 25, 2019