|
|
Edna Lois Jaquet
Mt. Angel - Edna Lois Jaquet 90, passed away on July 16th after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Edna was born July 15, 1929 in Salem, Oregon to Murrel and Vivian Morley, the fourth of ten siblings. She went to Union Hill Grade School and Silverton High School. She married Donald Jaquet on October, 1946 and moved onto their farm at Victor Point and raised their family.
Her Husband, Donald died in 1982 and in 1983 she married Walter McElhaney. She was a homemaker and well known for her pie baking. She made many pies for her family and friends.
She is survived by her son; Bruce Jaquet - Silverton, daughter; Sandra Cross (Bart) - Mt. Angel, and Karen Caldwell - Loveland, Colorado, 5 Grandchildren, 6 Great-grandchildren. Sisters; Alice Sawyer and Bertha Bilyeu - Roseburg, brother; Roy Morley - Scappoose.
A memorial service will be at Silverton United Methodist Church on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 am, 203 West Main St. Silverton, Oregon. A private burial will be at Union Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Silverton High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund - SHSAA or First Christian Church - FCC- Wednesday night dinner. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton
Published in StatesmanJournal from July 19 to July 21, 2019