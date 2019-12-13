|
|
Edna M. Troth
Salem - Born in Delmont South Dakota, the eleventh child of German/Russian immigrants, raised during the depression and finding her way to Oregon in the early 1950's, with the last 54 years living in West Salem.
Edna leaves 3 children; Glenette, Marsha and Jeff, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Edna was the homemaker wife of William D Troth, preceded in death in 2001, who co-owned Capital Wholesale Electric Co. Edna enjoyed travel and entertainment and loved her family.
Edna was healthy for all of her 91 years but died peacefully after a short diagnosis of cancer. Edna will be missed by her family and friends.
Private family services will be held. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019