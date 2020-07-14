1/1
Edna Mae Olson
Edna Mae Olson

Salem - Our mother, Edna M. Olson, was born in Alsen, North Dakots on April 23, 1928 and passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. For us to tell you about our Mother's 92-years of life in a few lines on a piece of paper would be a monumental task. Our Mother and Father started their lives together on a farm in North Dakota, and later moved to Salem, Oregon. Our parents spent their free time camping, fishing, playing cards, and taking trips with their family and friends. Besides being a wife and mother, Edna worked in a cannery, and as a cook and custodian for Salem-Keizer School District. Edna was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church. Edna is one of 11 children. She is survived by her sister, Lucille Buntjer; brother, Ken Buntjer; her 5 children: Jan Olson, Corrine (Roger) Obershaw, Olaf (Judy) Olson, Rod (Lynda) Olson, Keith (Gina) Olson; her 28 grandchildren; and her 31 great-grandchildren. Edna lived a very fulfilling life, was loved by all, and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service for Edna will be held at 10am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Restlawn Memory Gardens, 201 S Oak Grove Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Olson family.






Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
5035813911
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Howell-Edwards-Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
