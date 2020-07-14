Edna Mae Olson
Salem - Our mother, Edna M. Olson, was born in Alsen, North Dakots on April 23, 1928 and passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. For us to tell you about our Mother's 92-years of life in a few lines on a piece of paper would be a monumental task. Our Mother and Father started their lives together on a farm in North Dakota, and later moved to Salem, Oregon. Our parents spent their free time camping, fishing, playing cards, and taking trips with their family and friends. Besides being a wife and mother, Edna worked in a cannery, and as a cook and custodian for Salem-Keizer School District. Edna was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church. Edna is one of 11 children. She is survived by her sister, Lucille Buntjer; brother, Ken Buntjer; her 5 children: Jan Olson, Corrine (Roger) Obershaw, Olaf (Judy) Olson, Rod (Lynda) Olson, Keith (Gina) Olson; her 28 grandchildren; and her 31 great-grandchildren. Edna lived a very fulfilling life, was loved by all, and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service for Edna will be held at 10am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Restlawn Memory Gardens, 201 S Oak Grove Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304.
