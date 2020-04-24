|
|
Edward Alex Janzen
Woodburn - Ed passed to heaven on March 3, 2020 at 4:10a.m.- his most anticipated joy for eternity. His last days he was visited by his family and wonderful friends- his pastor,Dave Fowler, Mark Knect,Julius, Andy, and Joe, who cared for him right up through his last hours. He was lovingly cared for by many staff at the French Prairie facility for nearly a decade. My heartfelt thanks to Kara Hunt- Administrator, Viki Fisher,Jessica Ryan, Louise Connelly,Trisha Smith, Lynette Jordan, Felipa DeTorres, caregiver Donna Cole, and the countless nurses and aides that became like family to him. To each of you, much gratitude is expressed as you all made his life better,showing the full measure of kindness. Very special to his heart (which was big an full of ideas) was a love of the Blazers, the NBA, Molalla Buckaroos,St. Paul rodeo and Roy Rogers, as well as his love of our country, our President, the rule of law, the Constitution and his dear wife Verda, who made his face light up. He held very dear to his children,beloved sisters Zelma Ridderbush and Lena Schmidt, the only 2 left of 8 siblings,and many dear nephews and nieces- all who he knew to the last. But his most firm enduring legacy was his love of the Lord and his strong desire that all he know or had ever newly met,would come to know and see there is a God who loves them, and gave a perfect gift to pay for the rescue from the trials of earth,and reside eternally in heaven- be it near or far.
Ed was born 3/27/1924 in Lustre, Montana. He lived on a farm and loved it and worked hard. He loved cats and horses- really all critters. He moved to Oregon in 1940, went to Dallas High School and Grace Bible Institute. He was drafted in 1943 during WWII to bootcamp at Camp Reynolds, Pennsylvania. He became seriously ill and was hospitalized at Fitzsimmons Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Upon his relea se from the hospital he was unable to go overseas and returned home to Dallas. He married Verda Mae Claussen on June 1,1951in Dalla s, Oregon. They had two children, Jeanette Gardner (Steve) and Steve Janzen. He worked many volunteer jobs- police ride along, church usher,DAV and other VA groups such as VFW- all which he fully supported,respected and enjoyed,especially being the DAV Chaplain for 20+ years. He also was a property manager, school janitor and a delivery driver for a small business.
So,as we say a temporary so long to a good man, a loving honorable man,a funny smart man who loved his God,his country and his life, Know this- he is singing "Happy trails to you,until we meet again".
With utmost love and respect for my Dad, from his daughter,Jeanette
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020