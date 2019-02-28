|
|
Edward "Ed" Eugene McKenzie
Silverton - July 11, 1947 - February 20, 2019
Ed was born in Ada, OK & grew up in Sapulpa, OK. He served in the Oklahoma National Guard. Ed ministered for 23 years in Oregon, pastoring in Glide, Prineville, and North Salem; directing youth camps; and mission trips to Ukraine & China. For the past 20 years, Ed & his wife Karen have owned & operated the Natural Health Center in Silverton, OR. He loved history, hot rods, & traveling; but what he loved most was serving people!
Ed is survived by his wife Karen McKenzie; sister Gayla Shoff (Lyal); daughters Tricia Treadwell (Jason), Regina Goins (Chad) & Angela Hatch (Ken); 10 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren.
The graveside service will be Friday, March 1 at Miller Cemetery on Hwy 213 near Silverton at 2:30pm.
A memorial service will be Saturday, March 2 at Church on the Hill in Turner, OR at 2:00pm.
