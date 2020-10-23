1/1
Edward Horner
Edward Horner

Salem - Edward Harry Horner - May 26, 1923 - October 21, 2020

Edward Horner was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. May 26, 1923. He attended Maryknoll as a child and St. Louis High School. He worked at Pearl Harbor and joined the Navy after the Japanese attack in 1941. Upon discharge, he was trained and made a career as a power lineman.

Edward met his beautiful wife Norah Beckley at a dance in 1946 and knew right away she was the one. They married on August 2, 1947. With four young children in tow, they left the islands in 1959 and moved to California where he worked at Hunter's Point in San Francisco until 1966. Upon securing work at the VA Hospital in Portland, Ed fulfilled his dream of owning a small cattle ranch in Silverton. He is described by his children as a wonderful father and mentor and his grandchildren describe him as "The Best Grandpa". After surviving three bouts of cancer with dignity and strength, he died peacefully at his daughter's home at the age of 97.

He is survived by his five children: Susan Massey, Roz Anderson, Sara Newbill, Tom Horner and Brian Horner, 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Ed is remembered for his love and devotion to his family, his ability to fix just about anything, and his kindness and compassion toward others. He was a member of St. Edward's Catholic Church. A private ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 27, with viewing on Monday, October 26th from 2-3 pm at Keizer Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
1 entry
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
