Edward J. Harri Jr
Salem - Edward (Ed) Harri Jr. passed away in Salem, OR on March 1, 2020. Ed was born In Duluth, MN on July 8, 1946, to Edward and Elsa Harri. The family moved shortly thereafter, and he was raised in Dayton, WA, with sister, Elizabeth, and brother, James.
Ed earned degrees from Walla Walla College (BA), Montana State University (MSAS), and Willamette University College of Law (JD).
In 1971, Ed and Patricia (Pat) Tonole were married. They were married for 48 years and raised three children, Ed (III), Elizabeth, and Erin.
Ed started his career as a law clerk for the Oregon Supreme Court. He served as deputy district attorney in Linn County, Oregon. In 1986, he began teaching at Willamette University College of Law, where he was a professor of legal research and writing for 34 years and assistant dean of student affairs for over 20 years. His work as a law professor was his true calling, where he could guide students and share his passion for the law. He was known for his high standards and high support for his students, which involved regularly spending late hours at the law school providing personalized help for each student. He was selected as teacher of the year in 1998 and 2014.
Ed also practiced as an attorney throughout his entire career and served on many college and statewide committees. In 2014, he was awarded the Oregon State Bar Membership Services Award for his extensive contributions to the field.
Ed's greatest passions were family, art, and cars. Ed and Pat opened Wenaha Gallery in Dayton, WA in 1993; everyone who knew him was aware of his unmatched passion for Cadillacs; and his favorite places to spend time were a family ranch in Dayton, WA and a family cabin on Fall Lake in northern Minnesota.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Elizabeth. He is survived by Pat; children Ed (Kathleen), Elizabeth (Rodney), and Erin; his brother James (Mary); 5 granddaughters (Morgan, Abby, Sydney, Hailey, and Bailey); and 13 nieces and nephews.
Arrangements include a viewing at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service (605 Commercial Street, Salem) on Thursday, March 5, from 1:00 - 5:00 PM and a memorial service on Friday, March 6, at 3:00 PM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (1770 Baxter Road SE, Salem). Individuals wishing to send a memorial may donate in Ed's name to Liberty House in Salem (libertyhousecenter.org).
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020