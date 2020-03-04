Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1770 Baxter Road SE
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Harri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Harri Jr.


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Harri Jr. Obituary
Edward J. Harri Jr

Salem - Edward (Ed) Harri Jr. passed away in Salem, OR on March 1, 2020. Ed was born In Duluth, MN on July 8, 1946, to Edward and Elsa Harri. The family moved shortly thereafter, and he was raised in Dayton, WA, with sister, Elizabeth, and brother, James.

Ed earned degrees from Walla Walla College (BA), Montana State University (MSAS), and Willamette University College of Law (JD).

In 1971, Ed and Patricia (Pat) Tonole were married. They were married for 48 years and raised three children, Ed (III), Elizabeth, and Erin.

Ed started his career as a law clerk for the Oregon Supreme Court. He served as deputy district attorney in Linn County, Oregon. In 1986, he began teaching at Willamette University College of Law, where he was a professor of legal research and writing for 34 years and assistant dean of student affairs for over 20 years. His work as a law professor was his true calling, where he could guide students and share his passion for the law. He was known for his high standards and high support for his students, which involved regularly spending late hours at the law school providing personalized help for each student. He was selected as teacher of the year in 1998 and 2014.

Ed also practiced as an attorney throughout his entire career and served on many college and statewide committees. In 2014, he was awarded the Oregon State Bar Membership Services Award for his extensive contributions to the field.

Ed's greatest passions were family, art, and cars. Ed and Pat opened Wenaha Gallery in Dayton, WA in 1993; everyone who knew him was aware of his unmatched passion for Cadillacs; and his favorite places to spend time were a family ranch in Dayton, WA and a family cabin on Fall Lake in northern Minnesota.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Elizabeth. He is survived by Pat; children Ed (Kathleen), Elizabeth (Rodney), and Erin; his brother James (Mary); 5 granddaughters (Morgan, Abby, Sydney, Hailey, and Bailey); and 13 nieces and nephews.

Arrangements include a viewing at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service (605 Commercial Street, Salem) on Thursday, March 5, from 1:00 - 5:00 PM and a memorial service on Friday, March 6, at 3:00 PM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (1770 Baxter Road SE, Salem). Individuals wishing to send a memorial may donate in Ed's name to Liberty House in Salem (libertyhousecenter.org).
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now