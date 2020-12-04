Edward James Murphy



Edward James Murphy, 95, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 in Woodburn, Oregon. He was born May 2, 1925 in Kennebec, South Dakota, to William John and Mary Beatrice (Duffy) Murphy. He was raised in St. Paul, Ore. and Woodburn, Ore. and attended Woodburn High School.



Edward enlisted in the U.S. Army August 18, 1943, serving until October 29, 1945. He fought in Normandie, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, Central Europe. Edward served in the Oregon National Guard for 30 years. After the army, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service.



He married Edna Hermanson April 25, 1953. Edward attended St. Luke's Catholic Church.



He is survived by his wife; sons, Bill Murphy and Mike Murphy, both of St. Paul.; daughter, Cheryl (Murphy) LeDoux, of Tualatin, Ore.; five grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Edward was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.



A private mass will be held. Edward will be laid to rest at St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery in Woodburn.









