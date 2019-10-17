|
|
Edward Myers
Edward Myers, 78, died October 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born March 14, 1941 to Harlan & Ora Myers in Minier, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Idaho and then served in the Peace Corps in Laos for four years. He worked as an Inspector for ODOT throughout Oregon for 26 years before retiring.
Ed was an avid hiker in the mountains with the Chemeketans Hiking Club, volunteered with the Salem Autobon Nature Reserve. in redeveloping a park in West Salem, volunteered with the Salem Police Department and enjoyed square dancing throughout Oregon.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan & Ora Myers, and his brother, Jerry Myers. Ed is survived by his brother, Steve Myers, in Illinois, his wife, Virginia, his three daughters (Dawn, Diane and Denise), six grandchildren (Alicia, Ainsley, Austen, Dana, Michael, Derek) and one great grandson, Dylan.
Memorial Services will be at the Greentree Community Hall, Greentree Mobile Village, 2304 Greentree Court, Salem on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019