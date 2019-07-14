Edward William Lauer



Salem - July 6, 2019



Edward Lauer was born to Edward F. and Helen Lauer on June 26, 1949 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During the Vietnam War he was drafted into the Army and served his country with pride. Upon leaving the Army, he attended Drexel University in Philadelphia and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He worked for the City of Philadelphia for many years. After retiring he left the big city in 2015 and relocated to Salem, Oregon to be closer to his brother Tom and family. He loved the Oregon coast and walking among the Ponderosa trees in Sisters, but most of all he loved being with his family. He is survived by niece Emily, nephew Jim and sister-in-law Sherry. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and his childhood dog Butch. He will always be in our hearts and remembered with love. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 14, 2019