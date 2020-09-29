Edwin Arthur Dowding



Keizer - Edwin, 84, died September 25 in Salem. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on February 12, 1936 to Estel and Vera Dowding. He grew up in Topanga Canyon, California and, after graduating from high school, he moved to South Dakota to work on the family ranch. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from South Dakota State University, and his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wyoming. Edwin met his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Hoerth, in college, and they were married in Herreid, South Dakota. He taught Agricultural Engineering and Agricultural Mechanics, first at the University of Wyoming, then South Dakota State University, and finally at the University of Idaho where he retired as a Professor Emeritus of Agricultural Engineering. He was also a member of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers, and was affiliated with the Moscow Central Lions Club. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Moscow. Edwin was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and teacher. Edwin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret "Peggy" Dowding; his children; Margaret (Kirk) Larson of Amherst, New York; Nicole Dowding of Seattle, Washington; and Joseph Dowding of Belfair, Washington; his sister, Linda Larrick of Waterford, California; and his 3 grandchildren; Abby and Aaron Larson, and Sophie Dowding. He is preceded in death by his parents: Estel and Vera Dowding; and his sister Norma Fairchild. Plans for a service are uncertain due to COVID-19, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Agricultural Systems Management through the University of Idaho Foundation. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









