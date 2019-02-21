|
Edwin Emil Hegerberg
Silverton - Edwin Hegerberg passed away on February 16, 2019 in Salem, OR, at the age of 82.
Edwin was born in Detroit, MI on November 15, 1936, to Peter and Ruth Hegerberg. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 59 years, Elsie Hegerberg. Edwin is survived by his brother, Gary, daughter, Ingrid and sons, Shawn, Grant and Guy.
Edwin was a world traveler during his many years in heavy construction. He spent many years working in the Middle East and south Pacific, coming home to North America to work on the world's largest earthen dam in Northern British Columbia and repairing the beautiful Jackson Lake Dam at the base of the majestic Grand Teton range.
Edwin was never one to sit still. After his retirement he went to work in a local cabinet shop to learn a new skill and keep busy. He enjoyed the outdoors and being with his family and friends.
In his early years, Edwin was a proud Marine. He served in the South Pacific at Iwo Jima and finished up his enlistment in San Diego with his wife, Elsie.
At Edwin's request he will be buried with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery witnessed by his family and friends. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 21, 2019