Edwin Hegerberg
Salem - Edwin Hegerberg passed away on February 16, 2019 in Salem, OR, at the age of 82.
Edwin entered the Marine Corps in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1962. Having earned a good conduct medal and being "recommended for reenlistment." He was proud of his marine service during the Cold War which included the South Pacific and Iwo Jima.
At Edwin's request he was buried with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery, January 21, 2019, witnessed by his family and friends. Assisting the family was Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019