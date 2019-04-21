|
Edwin Lee Johnson
Dallas, OR. - Ed Johnson Age 75 passed away April 11, 2019 in Dallas, OR. Ed was born Oct 11, 1943 in White Lake, SD to Claude and Vada Mae Johnson. He was one of 17 children. He grew up in Stayton, OR, and worked as a mill worker early in life. Later he was the owner of the Grand Ronde shopping center. He also spent some years logging, these were some of his favorite years, it was then that his hard work ethic earned him the nic name fast Eddy. Ed loved the outdoors, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He grew a large vegetable garden every year that he loved to share with others. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Jean Johnson they spent 36 wonderful years together, Ed is also survived buy his two daughters Gayle and Brenda from his previous marriage to Nelda McMillan, as well as his step children Kim, Greg, and Kelly, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many brothers and sisters. We will always love you Ed. The Memorial service will be held May 4th from 11-3 @ the Johnson residence, for friends and family. It will be a potluck.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 21, 2019