Rev. Edwin "Ed" Whitney Dean
Salem - Edwin "Ed" Dean was born in Fredonia, New York in 1923 to Ernest and Gertrude Dean. He died August 12th in Salem, Oregon.
He graduated from Baptist Bible Seminary in June 1943. He and his wife Ruth were married on November 24, 1943. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage until her death in 2013.
He was in the United States Navy in radio communications from 1943 to 1945. He served aboard the USS Dorothea L. Dix, AP-67. In 1951, the Dean family of five moved to Washington's Columbia Basin as Baptist Church Planters missionaries to start a church.
Pastor Dean served as senior pastor at four churches in Washington, three churches in Oregon, and Idaho and California, from 1951 to 1992. He attended Faith Baptist in Salem, Oregon, serving in various ministries, as well as Rolling Hills Baptist Church. He also served as a Chaplin with the Marion County Fire District 1.
He is survived by his sons Richard and Donald, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son Robert in 1972.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, Salem, Oregon. Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 preceding the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Church Planters, 36830 Royalton Rd., Grafton, OH 44044 or Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 Third St. NW, Salem, OR 97304. Arrangements are through Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019