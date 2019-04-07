|
|
Edwin Winn
Lyons - Edwin Winn passed on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home on the north Santiam River in Lyons, Oregon. He was born November 8, 1921, in Cascade, Virginia, to Benjamin and Essie Winn. Ed married Rita Smith (deceased Oct. 1976) and to this union three children were born. Edwin "Ned" Winn, Brian T. Winn, and Rita Winn Boothroyd (deceased July 14, 2016). He married Maxine Gill (deceased December 2008) and no children came of this union. Ed is being mourned by his sister, Dorothy Mason, sons Edwin Jr and Brian, companion Helen Krenz and daughter Jano Krenz (his caregiver), grandsons Brett (Shoshana) Boothroyd and Keith (Michelle) Boothroyd, and three great-grandchildren. Ed was a Chief in WWII. He was a gifted landscaper and had his own business in the Los Angeles area, having "done" homes of many "stars" and prestigious landmarks. He moved to the North Santiam River in Lyons 40 years ago to continue his love of fishing. "If you wonder why there's no fish in the North Santiam River, it's because he caught them all," said his son Brian. Ed was a kind and generous man who lived by the highest morals and principles. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held on April 10 at 2 PM at Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 7, 2019