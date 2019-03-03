|
Edyth Newell
Stayton - Edyth Newell was born on May 6, 1922 in Scotts Mills, Oregon to Vincent Paul Sowa and Lora Ferguson. She would go on to graduate from Molalla High School in 1939. She married Frank Newell in 1958 in Reno, Nevada who she had met through family and friends from the Scotts Mills area. Edyth and Frank's marriage created a loving family and legacy for years to come. Edyth would work in the insurance industry most of her life. She started with Allstate Insurance and worked there for 15 years until they moved the company's main office out of state. She then went to work for State Farm Insurance, working there until her retirement 14 years later. Edyth had many interests but notably was sewing, gardening, cooking and traveling. Her children often would comment on her excellent craftmanship with sewing. She made many items of clothing to the awe of her children's schoolmates. The items Edyth made were always unique and stylish. One of the most important items she would ever make was the wedding dress for her daughter. Edyth was also involved in the American Business Women's Association, Family Community Education and Insurance Women of Salem. Above all else though, family was the most important thing to her, and she always made time for them. She was a Christian woman who had a close relationship with God and was a member of Court Street Christian Church for over 60 years. At age 96 on February 26, 2019 in Stayton, Oregon Edyth went to meet the lord. She was preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Lora; Husband, Frank Newell; Sisters, Evelyn Nicholson, Lavonne Morris and Eunice Poppe; Son-in-law, Neil Dornhecker, and daughter-in-law Donna DeGuire.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon DeGuire, Janet Dornhecker, Suzanne Newell; son, Chuck Deguire; Step-daughter, Linda Gudmundsen, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on March 6, 2019 at Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton, Oregon. A private interment will take place at Maple Grove Pioneer Cemetery in Scotts Mills, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 3, 2019