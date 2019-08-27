Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Dick & Joyce Tonneson's house
3842 SW Coronado
Portland, OR
Elaine Jessie Phillips


1937 - 2019
Elaine Jessie Phillips

Portland - Elaine passed away in her home on June 23, 2019. She was born May 7th, 1937 in St. Mary's, Idaho to Otto and Gladys Cathcart. Her family moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon where she graduated from Myrtle Creek High School in 1956.

Elaine married James R. Phillips in 1955. Elaine and Jim lived most of their married life in Portland and Salem. She had many jobs, but mostly worked as a typesetter for small publishing companies in both cities. Jim preceded her in death in 2016.

Elaine enjoyed many activities, reading, knitting, sewing, gardening, cooking, camping, fishing, and most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her son Russell Phillips (Kim Phillips), daughters, Janette Dean, and Joyce Tonneson (Dick Tonneson), 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sister Bonnie Starbuck, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

On September 7th at 12pm a Celebration of Life will take place at Dick & Joyce Tonneson's house, 3842 SW Coronado, Portland, Oregon 97219. Lunch and beverage provided.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 27, 2019
