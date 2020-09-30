Elaine Louise Tinney



Stayton - Elaine, 60, of Lyons passed away Monday, September 28. She was born to James and Virginia Basl and has 2 brothers and 5 sisters, including her twin, Eileen. After graduating from Stayton Union High School, Elaine married Randall Tinney in May of 1980 in Stayton and together they raised 2 girls. Elaine worked alongside her best friend and husband for over 40 years, helping build up a private recreation campground, Taylor Park in Lyons. Elaine was a member of St. Boniface Church and was well known as a very charitable, kind and nurturing person. Elaine's hobbies included her love for antiquing and crafts of all kinds. She enjoyed putting smiles on the faces of children and was well known for her famous maple bars! Elaine was preceded in death by her father: James Basl. She is survived by her mother, Virginia Basl, her husband, Randall Tinney; daughters Heidi and Whitney, brothers; Joseph and Marvin, sisters; Juanita, Beverly, Eileen, Donna Lue and Yvonne, grandsons, Dylan, Asher, Ronan and Khalil. Recitation of Rosary will be held outside, Friday October 2, 2020, 7:00 pm at St. Boniface Church. A private family service will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Boniface Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a larger celebration of life will be held in Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doernbecher's Children's Hospital and/or the ASPCA animal rescue. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









