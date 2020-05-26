|
Elaine Marie Fennimore
Mt. Angel - Elaine Marie Fennimore was called home to be with the God she loved on May 22, 2020. She died peacefully in the hospital from complications of the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia she had beaten into remission for two blessed years. She was born on April 8, 1937 in Silverton, Oregon to William and Helen Worley. She married the love of her life, Robert Harold (Mick) Fennimore in November, 1956. This would be the best decision of her life but the worst timing of the year... hunting season. Elaine was a life-long Catholic and member of St. Mary's Parish, Mt. Angel, Oregon. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at the Parish House for 23 years. Even after retirement, she was active and loved her church. In recent times, she embraced the online services as she could hear the homily even more clearly. She took great comfort in the phrase "Let go, Let God". She had a beautiful, caring soul. She was always there to take care of us when we were sick. Hot Toddy for a cold and 7Up for a tummy ache. Never afraid she was going to catch whatever the ailment herself. She loved flowers and always had fresh ones in the house, either from the flower garden that surrounds their home, sent from family or brought by dad. It didn't matter what kind they were, as long as they were blooming, they were lighting up the kitchen table. Outdoors was Elaine's favorite place to be. She'd go "stir crazy" if she was cooped up in the house too long. She loved camping, sitting by the fire with family, fishing from the boat, spending time at the cabin or "up at the ranch". Even just going for a ride to get out and about was enough. Huckleberry picking was always a special treat. Only a very short time frame of the year and a very mountainous area of Oregon produce these delicacies and we all loved them. However, mom hated heights. So, when the drop off the side of the narrow road got too much, she'd jump out of the pickup. Dad is an amazing driver and she trusted him to the moon and back but those conditions would drive her right out of the pickup and to "hoofing it" down the gravel road while dad drove behind her. She also loved holidays. Decorations of some sort graced the house for almost every one. Even after the kids and grandkids grew up and moved away, there were Easter eggs to dye and Christmas cookies to bake; Advent wreath to be lit and pumpkins and gourds for Thanksgiving. The smell of homemade fresh bread and the taste of it just out of the oven with butter soaking in are just a few of the memories she leaves us cherishing. She's left behind family and friends that love her very much but know it was her time. God will hold her in his arms until we meet her again. Her survivors include her loving husband, Robert Harold (Mick) Fennimore of Mt. Angel, Oregon. Her three children and their families: Robert William (Rob) (Karen) Fennimore of Umatilla, OR, Richard Joseph (Dick) (Michele) Fennimore of Silverton, OR and Rachel (Patrick) Glancy of Aroona, Queensland. Her grandchildren: Erik (Julie) Fennimore, Nicholas Fennimore, Logan (Sierra) Fennimore, Brittany (Chad) Lahr, and Caleb Glancy. Great grandchildren: Jerad McKenzie and Jacobi Rudd. Great great-grandson: Alistair McKenzie Also surviving Elaine are her brothers: David (LaDonna) Worley and Ed Worley. She is preceded in death by her brother William (Bill) (Marlene) Worley. Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020.We will always carry you in loving memory and in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary Parish, Mt Angel. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 26 to May 27, 2020