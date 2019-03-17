Elaine Wiley



Salem - April 26, 1933 - February 7, 2019



Elaine Wiley went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on February 7th, 2019 due to a Pulmonary condition. She was 85 years old.



She was born in Tipton Indiana and grew up in Peru Indiana before moving to Oregon where she resided for over 60 years.



She is survived by the love of her life, Donald J. Wiley, son Andy, Grandchildren Stacie and Sam, sister Shirley Evenhus and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter Tammy Shidler, her parents Harold and Vera Scott and brother Stan.



She loved life, enjoyed traveling, gardening and reading and she was always active in the Keizer schools that her children attended, ( Remember the Clown Andy ).



She and her husband were longtime members of Salem 1st Baptist Church, and were always able to remember the day they were baptized as members, the day that Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, July 20th 1969.



At her request, there will be no services. Her hope is for you to remember the good times, to smile and love your family.



The support that Elaine has received from Neighbors, Family and Friends has been overwhelming and she wanted all of you to know how much easier her last days were because of all the love and support.



Also, my son Andy and myself want you all to know that we will be eternally grateful for the love and support you showed her.



Condolences may be left at The Golden Funeral Home.