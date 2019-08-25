|
Eleanor L. Gundran
Salem - Eleanor Louise Ray Gundran, born December 4th 1936, in Alexandria SD on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to Robert and Charlotte Ray. She transitioned to Heaven on August 10, 2019 and joined her husband John R. Gundran. She grew up in Portland OR where she graduated from Girls Polytechnic High School in 1954, and went to college at Portland State University to study architecture. It was there she met her husband John Gundran. They transferred to University of Oregon to continue studying architecture and she was the first women to enroll in the Architecture program at University of Oregon. They eventually settled in Salem where her husband John grew up. She began working and retired after 33 years as the Administrator for the Board of Architect Examiners and Landscape Examiners for the State of Oregon. During her tenor with the Board she was also the Secretary for the Western Conference of Architects - a nationally elected position. She was awarded as a fellow into the American Institute of Architects.
She is survived by her sister Cheryl and brother Michael, daughter Cathleen (Gary), grandson Chaz (Ady), great grandchildren Arabella and Carmelo whom she loved and gain so much delight from.
Assisting the family was Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019