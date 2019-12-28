|
|
Eleanor Pauline Eich
Silverton - Eleanor Pauline Eich passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019.
She was born at home in Kalvesta, KS, January 15, 1924 to George and Nellie Evans. Eleanor Graduated from high school in Cimarron KS, 1941, and attended Business College in Wichita KS.
She married to Charles (Chuck) Eich, the love of her life, in Elko Nevada in 1945.
Eleanor volunteered for many years as a 4-H leader teaching girls cooking and sewing skills. She also volunteered extensively at the Silverton Hospital Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by two sisters, two brothers, husband, Charles Eich in 2010 and son, Carl Eich in 2016. She is survived by three children, Patricia (Mark Avery) Eich, Bruce and Sally Eich, Jeannette and Darrell Lawson and sister, Nancy Sinkbeil in Kansas, as well as eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery where she will be interred with her beloved husband Chuck.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019