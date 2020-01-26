|
|
Eleondina DeVoe
Eleondina DeVoe who everyone knew as Dina left us to begin a new journey on the afternoon of Tuesday January 21, 2020.
Dina was born on July 13, 1926, to Antonia and Biagio Zacchigna, in Verteneglio, Italy. She grew up on a small countryside farm in Italy with her parents and siblings Ezio, Ottavio and Graziella. Later moving to Trieste, Italy during WWII. This is where she met and married american GI Ray DeVoe on December 18, 1948 with her sister Graziella as her matron of honor beside her. One of her favorite stories was when she first set eyes on Ray, she told her sister that he was the man she was going to marry.
In December of 1949 Dina was 8 months pregnant and traveled to their new home in Montana, USA to await the birth of their daughter Ondina in January of 1950. The years that followed were full of many adventures for Ray and Dina. In 1954 they returned to military life - she followed Ray's air force service from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Colorado Springs, Colorado where their son Tony was born October in 1957. Their next placement was to Neah Bay, Washington and finally retiring from official service in North Bend Oregon in 1970.
Once retired from the air force they moved to Monmouth, Oregon where Ray returned to further his education at Oregon College of Education. In 1977 they relocated to Salem. Oregon - settling in South Salem in the home they remained to this day.
For Dina her personal career would be a homemaker, a business owner and a seamstress. She worked for LaPointes from 1970 - until retiring from there when the store closed to open her in home business. She provided clothing alterations to clients until 1997.
Dina's greatest joy, even as a child, was cultivating plants and relationships, she loved anything that grew. As an avid gardener, she was involved with the Sunnyside Community Sun Gardens and served as the coordinator for over 30 years. Dina was instrumental in the evolution and growth of our garden, overseeing the expansion from 36 to 82 plots and the conversion from annual plots to perennial plots. Perennial plots allowed the cultivation of crops such as berries, asparagus, artichokes, garlic and even kiwi AND extended the growing season - more time in the garden - something Dina cherished. One aspect of gardening that was particularly important to Dina was sharing her harvest. She donated hundreds of pounds of produce to Marion Polk Food Share each year and encouraged all gardeners to do so as well. As a result, the Sunnyside Community gardeners have donated thousands of pounds of produce to Marion Polk Food Share each year. Her legacy will benefit our community for decades to come. As a tribute to Dina the Sunnyside Community Gardens have decided her garden plot will be converted to a memorial garden.
Dina is survived by Ray her husband of 71 years, Sister Graziella Matino, two children Ondina and Tony DeVoe, Granddaughter Rebecca, granddaughter of her heart Paulette Jaeger, Great Grandchildren Stephan and Dillion DeVoe, Kelsie Gardner and Emily Jaeger.
At her request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, Dina asked that donations be made to Marion Polk Food Share in her Name.
https://www.marionpolkfoodshare.org/ways-to-give/give-now-2/
Marion Polk Food Share
1660 Salem Industrial Dr. NE
Salem, OR 97301
Funeral home and website - Keizer Funeral Chapel - www.keizerchapel.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020