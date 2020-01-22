Services
Crown Memorial Center - Tualatin
8970 SW Tualatin Sherwood Rd.
Tualatin, OR 97062
(503) 885-7800
Elisha Jeffrey Canida

Elisha Jeffrey Canida Obituary
Elisha Jeffrey Canida

Eli passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 36.

He was born in Corvallis Oregon on August 26, 1983 to Jeffrey and Angela (Baker) Canida.

He attended schools in Albany, Wilsonville and Keizer Oregon.

Like his father is loved working on cars and became a ASE Certified Mechanic.

He was that type of person that always wanted to take care of others. He befriended anyone he met and loved to talk, especially about cars.

He married Nhung (Amy) Vo on December 24, 2014.

He is survived by his wife Amy, children Sunny, Lisa, Ethan and Emma, parents Jeffrey Canida, Angela (Douglas) Baker, brothers Anton (Amanda) Canida, Ian (Anna) Canida, nieces Addyson and Alivia, grandparents Wayne Canida and Dee Canida and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by grandparents Walter Neuhaus and Mary Ellen (Neuhaus) Garig.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Eli on Sunday January 26, 2020 at Clear Lake Elementary, 7425 Meadowglen Street NE, Keizer, OR 97303 starting at noon. All who knew Eli are welcome to come.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
