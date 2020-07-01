Elizabeth Ann Bennett passed away on Friday June 26th , 2020 in Salem, Oregon of natural causes. She was born on August 6th, 1947 in Washougal, Washington to Melvin and Ann Bennett. She is survived by her older brother Bob Bennett of Yachats, Oregon. Her younger brother, Bruce E. Bennett passed away in June 2017. Elizabeth's family moved to Milton-Freewater, Oregon in 1949, and she graduated from McLoughlin Union High School in 1965. Following graduation, she moved with her mother to Spokane, Washington. Elizabeth enjoyed living in Spokane. Outside of work, she thrived on singing, crafts, and spending time with family and friends. Elizabeth was also a passionate cat lover, and always shared her home with a special furry companion. Throughout her life, Elizabeth enjoyed travel. She visited the Caribbean with her younger brother and loved seeing family in Santa Fe New Mexico. A special trip was with her mom, brothers, and extended family to the Malmstrom Air Force Base. It was a treasured experience to celebrate her late uncle, Col. Einar Axel Malmstrom, for whom the base is named. Early 1981 Elizabeth moved to Salem, Oregon to take a position with the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs. She retired from the Department in December 2008. After moving to Salem, Elizabeth became an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Choir until health issues prevented her from active participation.









