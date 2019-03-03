Services City View Funeral Home and Cemetery 390 Hoyt St. South Salem , OR 97302 (503) 363-8652 Memorial service 1:00 PM Prince of Peace Episcopal Church 1525 Glen Creek Rd NW , OR View Map Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Newnam Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Ann Newnam

Keizer - Elizabeth Ann Newnam, 75, passed away in Keizer, Oregon after a brave battle with cancer. A retired Episcopal priest, she lived life to the fullest, with its ups and downs. Elizabeth was born to parents Col. Frank H. and Martha (Minus) Newnam Jr. in Galveston, Texas on August 16, 1943, soon after which he was transferred overseas for engineering work in the China-Burma-India theater. He was overseas when Martha passed away and Elizabeth and brother Albert (Al) went to live with their dad's parents in Beaumont, Texas. After WWII Frank came to Houston, Texas and in 1946 married Mary Ann McLeod who adopted Elizabeth and Albert. In 1950 their brother John was born to Frank and Mary Ann.



Growing up in Houston, Elizabeth (back then known as Betty) was an excellent student, active in the Baptist church, and in the high school choral group. After high school she graduated with a bachelor's degree from Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Va. where she had become active in the Episcopal Church. Elizabeth earned a master's degree in music from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. and then a Ph.D. in music from Florida State Univ.. Summer experiences included studying in Paris, at the Juilliard School of Music in NYC, and at Oxford in England. She taught music in Kentucky at Murray State Univ. and in Texas at Stephen F. Austin State Univ. and for 10 years at Hardin-Simmons Univ.



Elizabeth became a full professor with tenure at Hardin-Simmons, but felt a calling for the ordained ministry. She obtained a master's degree at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in California. Then, as The Rev. Elizabeth Newnam, for five years she was a vicar of St. George's Episcopal Church and chaplain at West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas. Of her service there she said "There is never a dull moment. I am a social worker, psychologist, janitor, referral service, liturgist, and minister."



Coming back to the (San Francisco) Bay Area she served as an associate priest at the Trinity+St. Peter's Episcopal Church and served at an Episcopal Mission. Elizabeth was a social worker at the Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired for some 10 years, retiring and also taking up ministry to the homeless. Then in 2017 she came to Oregon near her brother Al, his wife Marisa and family members.



Born three months premature she was only able to see out of one eye and later in life had progressive limitations in her physical mobility. Faced with physical and sometimes emotional challenges, she was persistent and resolute.



Friends and co-workers said she loved dogs, chocolate and Texas Chewies (from brother John); stated her opinions; had Texas humor; advocated for the marginalized; strove not to burden others; and brought compassion from her ministry work to the Lighthouse.



Elizabeth is survived by brother Al and wife Marisa in Salem; brother John and nephew Phil Newnam both in Austin, Texas; niece Cristina and husband Steve Vican and their children Stryder, Emory, Malia, Anchor and Ari in Cordova, Alaska; niece Mary Ann and husband Zac Wright in Santa Barbara, California; and Grayson, McLeod, Minus, Robbins and Thornton cousins and their families.



A memorial service will be held for her at 1 pm on Sat. March 9 at her last church home, the Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 1525 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Prince of Peace Memorial Fund or the Willamette Valley Hospice in Salem. An interment service is to be held at a later date in San Francisco. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 3, 2019