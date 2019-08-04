|
|
Elizabeth Hollin
Silverton - Betty was born in Los Angeles, California to Lloyd and Elizabeth Craft. She worked for JC Penny in Silverton, Later retiring from Kraft Foods in Woodburn. Betty was the curator of Silverton Museum, and a member of the Mural Society.
Betty was preceded in death by husband; Alvin Hollin, children; Kenneth, Janis Brekas. Survivors include a brother; Delbert (Beverly) Craft of Gold Beach, Oregon, a Sister-in-law Ellen Hollin of Keizer, son-in-law Jeff Brekas of Salem and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Silverton Historical Society which for many years Betty and Alvin were very involved with.
A memorial Service will be held 10 am Saturday, August 10th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silverton, OR
Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton
Published in StatesmanJournal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019