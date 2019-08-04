Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Silverton, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hollin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hollin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Hollin Obituary
Elizabeth Hollin

Silverton - Betty was born in Los Angeles, California to Lloyd and Elizabeth Craft. She worked for JC Penny in Silverton, Later retiring from Kraft Foods in Woodburn. Betty was the curator of Silverton Museum, and a member of the Mural Society.

Betty was preceded in death by husband; Alvin Hollin, children; Kenneth, Janis Brekas. Survivors include a brother; Delbert (Beverly) Craft of Gold Beach, Oregon, a Sister-in-law Ellen Hollin of Keizer, son-in-law Jeff Brekas of Salem and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Silverton Historical Society which for many years Betty and Alvin were very involved with.

A memorial Service will be held 10 am Saturday, August 10th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silverton, OR

Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton
Published in StatesmanJournal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now