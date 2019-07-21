Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Clardy



Salem - Betty Clardy was born Elizabeth Louise Leuenberger on March 7, 1934, to Archibald William Leuenberger and Louise Bradford Holder in Los Angeles, Ca at General Hospital. She was the oldest of five siblings. Betty is survived by her daughter Robin Beckett and daughters by marriage Robbie Cook and Cindy Clardy; Grandchildren Kim Collis, Ryan Hardin, Dustin Hardin, Megan Anuschat and James Clardy, and seven great-grandchildren; Siblings Patricia Shields, Robert Guzman, and Kathleen Betts Watson. She was a warm and kind person throughout her life, beloved by her family and all who were blessed to know her.



Betty married Raymond Jack Bond when she was just 17 in Long Beach, Ca. Together they welcomed their daughter, Robin Lynn Bond. Raymond died of brain cancer when Robin was only three months old. Betty then married James Scully, and they lived in Big Bear, California for most of their nine years together. Betty loved horses and built a corral and barn for her favorite horse, Chris. The marriage ended in 1960 and Betty moved to San Fernando Valley, Ca.



She was working at a coffee shop when she met Charles Robert "BOB" Clardy. At their very first meeting, Bob told her he was going to marry her - and he did! They moved to a 15-acre ranch in Lockeford, Ca. and had many adventures over the 20 years they were there.



Betty loved The Ranch. Always a hard worker, she loved to revitalize and renovate, fixing up old things to make them look new. She also painted beautiful landscapes and was the first woman to work at the cannery, printing labels. Betty often said she could do anything she made up her mind to do - and she always did! Bob and Betty enjoyed over 45 years of marriage until he passed in 2007.



In 2009, Betty moved to the Applewood Retirement Community in Salem, Oregon. She said the past ten years at Applewood were the best years of her life. She was happy to fulfill her heart's desire to spend her final days at the home she loved, surrounded by people who care so much.



A Celebration of Life will be held on July 26 at 2 pm at Applewood Retirement Community at 309 Lancaster Drive, NE Salem, OR 97301.Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 21, 2019