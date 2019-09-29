|
Elizabeth "Betty" Mollet Ekstrom
Sublimity - Betty, 78, died August 8, 2019 in Salem after an extended illness. She was born in Stayton and grew up on the family farm on Silver Ridge Road near Silver Falls State Park. She attended school in Silverton. Betty lived at and worked at Battle Creek Golf Course in Salem for 25 years. She progressed from bartender to a highly-valued manager in the Battle Creek golf pro shop, bar, and restaurant. She also sold Avon. Betty's hobbies included golfing, reading, flower gardening, collecting and watching old movies, and cooking. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Louise (Hafner) Stuhr, husband Charles "Chuck" Ekstrom, former husband Monte Mollet, brother Clifford John "Jack" Stuhr, and son Marty Mollet. She is survived by her children Morey (Charmaine) Mollet, Margo (Daniel) Standley, and Marla (Bobby) Drake, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Thank you to Willamette Valley Hospice and Mary & Kathy at the Kindred Hearts Care Home in Salem. A prayer service was held on August 10, 2019 at North Santiam Funeral Home in Stayton. A graveside service is planned for Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Union Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Memorial donations may be made to the . Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019