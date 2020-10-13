Elizabeth "Betty" Shaw



Stayton - Elizabeth known as "Betty", 91, passed away. She was born February 1, 1929 to Fred and Bessie Bassett in Salem. Betty moved to the Mill City area in 1940 and attended Fox Valley school. She worked for Dr. Horn for over 20 years. Her hobbies include her love for her rose garden, feeding the hummingbirds, traveling, spending time at the beach clam digging and salt water taffy. Betty was preceded in death by her first husband: Vern Shaw of Mill City; her long-time partner of 27 years Jack Wright: 3 brothers and 1 sister. Betty is survived by her sons: Craig Shaw of Costa Rico and Skye Shaw of Dubois, Wyoming and 3 grand-children. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Oct. 14th at 2:00pm. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









