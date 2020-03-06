|
Elmira Boehmer
Silverton - January 22, 1925 - March 1, 2020
Elmira Boehmer left this world Sunday, March 1, 2020 with her family by her side. Elmira was born in Silverton, Oregon, To Daisy English and Carl Haugen.
Rosary will be at St. Paul Catholic Church in Silverton, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by a mass at 11am. Join the family for a luncheon after the services at the church hall.
For full obituary visit [email protected]
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020