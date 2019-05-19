Eloise "Ellie" Kay Cushing



Salem - Eloise "Ellie" Cushing passed away April 23, 2019, from health complications while residing in a memory care facility in Salem, OR.



Eloise was born on December 15, 1936 in Gervais, Oregon to Karl M. Brown and Gladys Sargent. Eloise resided in Salem, OR, then moved to Medford, OR and Maui, HI with her loving husband. She graduated from Salem High School and went on to work for the Oregon Employment Department where she met her husband, Stearns Cushing Jr. She, then, accepted a new position with The Department of Corrections.



Only having dated just a few months they married in December 1962. Stearns took a position in the Medford area for Employment and Eloise transferred to a new job with Parole and Probations. Stearns and Eloise had almost twenty trips to various islands in Hawaii before deciding to move after retiring to make it their permanent home in Kehei, Maui, Hawaii. They were within 100 yards of the ocean and loved it from the moment they arrived. Stearns predeceased her in 1996 after 33 years of marriage.



After being widowed so young and still having many years ahead Eloise decided to become Ellie. She had a routine of walking on the beach every morning, traveling to Lahaina, window shopping, stopping for coffee at Moose McGillycuddy's, and every Sunday she would go to Kula Lodge for breakfast and just enjoy the view. She enjoyed taking pictures of the beauty surrounding her. She was an avid reader and had a guilty pleasure for her soap operas. Magnum P.l. (Tom Selleck) was a favorite and she had calendars of him from many years adorning her bedroom wall.



Several years down the road in 2014 she fell and broke her hip. Thinking it was just a bruise, she waited four days before going to the doctor, she had surgery and then rehab before returning home — she did well for some time before ending up in the hospital again. After a series of health issues where she could no longer care for herself she came back to Oregon in January of 2015, and will return to be with Stearns in Maui, HI, later this year.



Ellie is survived by her two stepdaughters: Charlene (Ken) Orndorff (who predeceased her on April 13, 2019), and Sharon Lou (Frank) Hoevet, and granddaughter JoElle Drumheiser (who helped in the preparation of moving Ellie's personal belongings), all from Salem OR., and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren who never had the opportunity to meet her. Nephews: Karl (Marilyn) Brown, Cresent City, CA., Donald (Debbie) Skeels, Merced,CA., Nieces: Beverly (Mike) Jurgensen, Portland, OR.,



Melody Brown (Frank Lehmann) Redding, CA., Teri (Jason) Buck, McKinlleyvile, CA., Cousins: Sandra Hockersmith, Redmond OR., Jim (Laurene) Brown, Gaston, OR., and Gloria Riggs, Redmond, OR. Thank you to all of our friends and family for your love and support during this difficult time. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary