Elroy A. "Ole" Olson
Salem - Elroy passed away in Salem, OR on April 11, 2019. He was born to Emil and Jennie (Bagaus) Olson on 11-27-1923 in Sacred Heart, MN. He joined big sister Clarice. He started working as a young paperboy and worked up to pumping gas. After high school he went to trade school in Detroit for sheet metal work and became a loftsman, taking jobs in both Detroit, and Minneapolis. He got his draft notice and was chosen for the Army Air Corps. He spent time in Texas and then went to the South Pacific, Okinawa and Ie Shima, serving his country during WWII. After the war he fell in love with the little neighborhood girl he had pulled in her wagon when they were kids. Janice Sagness became Elroy's wife on October 10, 1948. By 1950 they moved to Southern California. Elroy had taken jobs at Radioplane, Ryan Air and then Lockheed, while Janice worked as a bank teller. Daughter Jeanne completed the family in 1955. After being layed off from Lockheed a new career opportunity came up, letter carrier for the USPS in Santa Susana (Simi Valley). He transferred to Woodburn, OR in 1966 where he carried mail until 1978 when he retired. By this time Janice's health had deteriorated and Elroy took loving care of her even while they were snowbirds for a few years. Janice died in 1988. Even alone Elroy loved to head south for a few weeks in the winter and spend time in the Laughlin, Bullhead City area. He always found a bargain! Breakfast Bingo and Pai Gow Poker were has favorites, but mostly he loved the warmer, dry weather and river walks. As he got older he stayed closer to home. Trips to Spirit Mountain Casino or Chinook Winds were enough to entertain him, but his favorite reason for going was the Buffet at Spirit Mountain! Elroy loved music, especially old country and western music along with bluegrass. He played guitar, banjo, a little fiddle and accordion. He was a master putterer, liked to stay busy and always had a project going. He built his own satellite dish from scratch in 1978! (It was huge!) The daily puzzles in the paper were never missed, Jumble, Sudoku, and Crossword. When his son in law joined the family, he got the son he never knew he wanted and when grandsons came along, he was a proud and thoughtful Grandpa. He had them out on the "farm" helping him in many projects. His last years were spent with his daughter, son in law and grandsons (while they were still home), where he found more projects to work on. Elroys parents, sister, wife and a grandson all predeceased him. Survivors include daughter and son in law, Jeanne and Lawrence Fredrickson, Brooks, OR, grandsons Adam (Sandy) Fredrickson, Mesa, AZ and Cory Fredrickson, Brooks, OR. There will be no funeral per request, but a viewing at Simon Cornwell's in Woodburn, OR on Tuesday April 23, 9-12 with military committal at Willamette National Cemetery at 2pm. We thank all the staff, nurses, aids, therapists, volunteers at Tokarski Home. Every one of you is a special angel sent from Heaven. Any donations can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice which runs Tokarski Home or Disabled American Veteran's.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 21, 2019