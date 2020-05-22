|
Elsie Malone
Salem - Elsie Mae (Harper) Malone died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Salem, Oregon, at the impressive age of 96.
Elsie was born on January 23, 1924, in Dallas, Texas. Her father, RA, was just 19, and her mother, Ida Mae, was 20. Elsie was a caring older sister to Peggy, who was born in when Elsie was 10 years old, Rosemary, when Elsie was 15, and Sandra, when she was 17. She was also a Crusader at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas Texas, where she was in the marching band Drum Majors and graduated in the Class of 1941. She was a friend to all, a kind and loving spirit and a strong role model.
In 1948, at age 24, Elsie married Roger Malone in her hometown of Dallas, Texas and they were happily married for forty-six years. Elsie was a patient and loving mother to three sons, Mike, Rodney and Glen. One of the things Elsie did best was loving her grandchildren Mandy, Sean, Megan and Roger, and her great-grandchildren Danny and Lucas. One the best ways Elsie would show her love was by cooking for her family. Her memory will always live on through her amazing recipes.
Besides being an amazing home maker, Elsie also worked diligently as an optician at Columbian Optical inside Salem Center in downtown Salem, Oregon for 25 years, between 1973 and 1998. She was also incredibly strong in every way. You might have met her if you attended Jazzercise, which she did well into her 70s. She was also a loyal member at Capital Baptist Church in Salem, Oregon. In addition, Elsie spent time volunteering with Meals on Wheels and Hospice. Elsie was a true angel. She was overflowing with compassion and grace and could not help but add love to everything she did, and she was loved dearly in return by everyone who knew her.
