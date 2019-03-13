|
|
Emily Taylor Cherry
Salem - Salem - Emily was born on June 6, 1991 in Portland, OR to Michael Allen Cherry and Stephanie Lynnette Fitch-Cherry. Emily passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on March 8.
She graduated from Sprague High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business and a minor in Psychology from Western Oregon University. The most important thing in Emily's life was her relationship with Jesus Christ. She also loved reading books, dancing, singing, music, cooking and fluffy blankets. She enjoyed outdoor activities, spending time with her friends and family, and appreciated a good intelligent conversation.
Emily is survived by her parents; sisters, Haley Cherry (Zach), Autumn Cherry (Brian); grandparents, Lester and Sheila Fitch. She is predeceased by her grandmother Darlene Hamann.
A Celebration of Life for Emily will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, March 16 at the Salem Alliance Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Free Clinic. Private family interment will be in Blaine Cemetery. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 13, 2019