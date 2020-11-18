Eric Irving Osterholme



Mt. Angel - Eric Irving Osterholme was born on May 5, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio. His parents were Eric Bjorn and Georgia Viola (Jones) Osterholme. He moved to Oregon at the age of three, and spent most of his life here. He graduated from La Grande High School where he played on the varsity football team until he was injured. He attended Eastern Oregon College, and graduated from Portland State University. He also graduated from the apprenticeship program at the Navy Yards in Bremerton, Washington. One of his last projects was the steel work fabrication of the Waldport Bridge. He married Eloyce Yonkey on March 20, 1971. He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly, son-in-law Andrew Psaltis; grandchildren Gabriella and George; sister Linda and brother-in-law Herb Jolliff; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Lance, Nels, and Bjorn Osterholme. Karl and Julie Moltman were special friends. Eric was known for his love of ice cream and chocolate milk! He loved to walk and hike in the outdoors. Eric passed away after a critical last illness on Nov. 15, 2020.The family would like to thank the staff of the Mt. Angel Enhanced Care Unit for their kindness and care of Eric. Please send any donations to Providence Benedictine Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel.









