Erik Cody Jacobs



Independence - August 16, 1970 - February 7th, 2019



Erik Cody Jacobs, 48, of Independence, Oregon was taken from this world on February 7, 2019. He was born to Larry (Jake) and Carol Jacobs in San Diego, California at the U.S. Naval Hospital. Erik was a Navy brat for a number of years following his dad's Naval career from San Diego to Midway Island (where younger brother, Kraig was born) to Monterey, California and finally to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Jacobs' ended up on the north coast of Oregon.



Erik attended and graduated from Seaside High School in 1988. He was an avid baseball and football player for the Seaside Gulls. Following high school he attended Linfield College where he played baseball for one year then transferred to Eastern Oregon State College playing baseball while pursuing a degree in Rangeland Management.



In 1997, Erik met Jacque Paulsen O'Connor, while singing Karaoke. The two married August 22, 1998. In addition to Savannah O'Connor (Jacque's daughter from a previous marriage), they welcomed their first daughter, Phoebe, in 2000. Olivia followed in 2003. Erik loved his girls! From Softball games to Recitals to Musicals, Erik was always in attendance. He was also very passionate about the Oregon Ducks Football team. As a season ticket holder for years, he supported them diligently. GO DUCKS!



Erik worked in Lumber sales for nearly 30 years, and was revered in the industry making lifelong friends along the way. He loved the outdoors. Whether it be hunting or fishing, he loved the sea to the mountains. He also made time for friends. Joining "the boys" on Friday nights for a great meal, whiskey, storytelling and a good cigar became ritual.



Erik is survived by his Parents Larry and Carol of Medford; Wife, Jacque and Daughters Savannah, Phoebe and Olivia of Salem; His Brother and Sister-in-law, Kraig and Anndrea and two nephews Erik and Zack, of LaGrande; and many more In-Laws, Nieces and Nephews!



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Trinity Covenant Church located at 5020 Liberty Road S., Salem Oregon.



A reception will follow at the Grand Hotel in Salem from 5-8 PM located at 201 Liberty Street SE, Salem Oregon, in the Santiam room.



In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with college tuition for his girls.



https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-erik-jacobs



Arrangements in the care of Resltawn Funeral Home.