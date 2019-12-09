|
Erika J. Stoutenburg
Salem - Erika Stoutenburg was born in Munich, Germany on April 30, 1935. She came to the US in 1959. She lived in California for 3 years then moved to Salem, OR, and never left. Erika became a US citizen in 1964.
Erika worked as a bartender in Salem for over 40 years. She married her soulmate, Ron Stoutenburg, Sr., in in May 1984. Ron preceded her in death in 2008.
Erika is survived by her sister, Krista Prokaska and her brother, Lotar Hollrieder, both of Germany, along with her five children, Rainier (Isabel) McCoy, Linda (Michael) Palmer, Chuck Fretwell, Debra (Bruce) Parsons, Luann Wook, five step children, Cindy Ford, Ron Stoutenburg Jr, Tracy Kane, Mary Lee, Tammy Worth, 17 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.
Erika's friends and family gathered with her last fall and paid tribute to her with personal testimonies of their memories and how she had touched their lives. There was lots of good food, tears, laughter, many hugs and most of all lots of love. She very much enjoyed this "Celebration f Life" ans she requested no services to be held at the time of her death.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations, be made to Willamette Valley Hospice. She and her family are very grateful for WVH for their kindness and care during the last 18 months. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019