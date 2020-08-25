Erle E. "Skip" BourlandSalem - Erle "Skip" Bourland, age 93, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Salem, Oregon.He was born December 4, 1926 to James and Maude Colbert Bourland in Camas, Washington.After high school graduation in 1945, he enlisted in the US Army, where he served as a military police corporal while stationed in Korea until 1950. In 1948 he received his private pilots license, and after his service, spent many favorite moments flying with brother Jim, a WWII pilot.He fell in love with his future wife Lola Mae Gray, an usherette at a local movie theater, and were married in Camas, WA on July 2, 1950. They were soon blessed with two children. Skip and Lola shared 56 wonderful years together until her passing in 2006.Skip worked for Safeway Inc. 43 years, managing several stores until his retirement in 1987. Following retirement, Dad loved to wheel and deal at many antique and knife shows.Another passion was his love of football, a life long San Francisco 49er fan.Dad was a loving and giving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family, and will be missed dearly.He is survived by his son, Rodney Mark (Carlyn) Bourland of Longview, WA; daughter, Sandra (Gregory) Albert of Keizer, Or; two grandsons, Bradley (Meredith) Albert of Sherwood, Or; Stephen Albert of Salem, Or; great-grandchildren, Bryan and Madeline Albert of Sherwood, Or; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim Bourland, and sister Marie Triplett.A special thank you to Four Seasons Memory Care for their care and support during these last 3 1/2 years.A family graveside service will be held at Finley Sunset Hills in Portland, Oregon.Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home.