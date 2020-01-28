Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Erling Haraldsen Obituary
Salem - On January 26, Erling passed away in Salem Oregon from complications of a stroke. He was 95 years of age. He is survived by his wife Helen - they had been married for 76 years. He is also survived by two sons - Gary, wife Linda and Gene, wife Janie. He had two grandchildren, Lori, husband Lee and Loren, wife Jody with great granddaughter, Heaven.

Erling volunteered with the Salem Police Department and the South Salem Senior Center. He and Helen were also members of the Norwegian Lodge and Relevant Life Church in South Salem. Before retiring he worked for Continental Airlines for 45 years, the last 25 as a Foreman of mechanics.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Relevant Life Church at 1090 Fairview Ave SE, Salem 97302 on Friday, Jan. 31st at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Convoy of Hope. PO Box 1125, Springfield, MO 65801. convoyofhope.org/donate/ . Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
