|
|
Esther Johnson, 88, died February 25, 2020 in Salem, OR. She was born in Aumsville, Oregon on October 21, 1931 to John & Edna Keudell. Esther was the second of eight children in her immediate family. Her father having been married before, brought four half siblings to the mix. This made for a dozen total of John Keudell children.
Esther was a graduate of Stayton High School Class of '48 and took an active role in the organization of their annual reunions as of late. Upon graduation, Esther began a bookkeeping career that spanned over 20 plus years. She met her future husband, Carl R. Johnson, while working for Philippi Ford in Stayton. They were married on June 10, 1951. A move into a new house in Stayton, built with their hands, and 2 children were soon to follow. In 1959 a new house in Keizer, OR became their family home and is where Esther resided until her death. Esther & Carl enjoyed raising family, travel, playing bridge, bowling, dancing, camping, and attending plays until his death in 1992.
In 1995 Esther was blessed with the addition of an extended family to her life when partnering with a long ago high school classmate, Ken Boedigheimer. They too enjoyed family, travel, playing bridge, dancing, gardening and attending plays until his in death in 2010.
Over the years Esther was also active with SAS Bridge Club, Auxiliary, and Red Hats. She took pride in being an original member of the Ladies of the Elks and served as a volunteer for Town House Senior Meals for 20 years.
She was our glue, the peace maker, the phone call, the family history consultant, a non-judgmental advisor, and treasured role model.
A celebration of life will be held at the Keizer Senior Center on April 25th 2020 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers suggest donations to or Pentacle Theatre.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020