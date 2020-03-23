|
|
Esther Lavelle Fennimore
Scotts Mills - Esther, 85, passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side on March 20, 2020. Born in Scotts Mills, Oregon on October 19, 1934, Esther lived her Entire life in the Scotts Mills area. Esther is preceded in death by her children Vernon Fennimore and Roberta Fennimore. She is survived by her husband, Dave Fennimore, children, David Fennimore, Nikolina (William) Barber, Grand children, Elijah (Dora) Barber, Jamin Barber (Shaya Patterson), Neiman Fennimore, Teata Fennimore, Christopher Fennimore, and 9 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Unger Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 1-7pm. Private Interment will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery, funeral mass will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Scotts Mills Community Center.
Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020